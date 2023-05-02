MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — The East Canyon Creek above Jeremy Ranch flooded on Monday, May 1.

This creek has been on flood watch, and it finally overflowed. This is just one of the many places on flood watch in Utah. Weber County officially declared a Flood Warning for Lower Weber River and South Fork River on Monday. You can read more about that here.

There are several rivers currently under flood warnings as well, such as the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, the Sevier River near Hatch, the Little Bear River at Paradise, Garden City to the Idaho Stateline, and Emigration Creek.

There have also been several mudslides due to flooding. One of those was the mudslide in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon. A Utah Department of Transportation traffic camera caught the mudslide, and you can watch it here.