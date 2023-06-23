OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The game of baseball, by definition, is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of nine people each, played on a large field with four bases. What happens when you add emotion and passion, sprinkle in a few fans and maybe even a hot dog or two, and play the game under the fading summer sun beneath bright lights? It becomes an entirely different definition it becomes something hard to explain – most players just say, “It’s baseball. We are here for some baseball, which we all love.”

If you love baseball there’s a group of men you may want to meet: members of the Wasatch Front Men’s Baseball League (WFMBL), one of the few organized men’s baseball leagues in Utah. The league is making the difference for league members and raising funds for worthwhile causes.

With members 18 years and older, they play games every Saturday along the northern Wasatch Front from Layton, Morgan, Ogden, and Brigham City. Their season lasts from May until August, with playoffs in September played on Lindquist Field – home of the minor league Ogden Raptors.

“The league was founded in 1996,” says league VP Jordon Cissna. “It’s for those who want to continue to play the sport they fell in love with after our high school and college days are behind us. This environment is for anybody who wants to come out here and play and just have a good time. It’s a good group of guys.”

Currently the league has 8 teams, with one more signed on for next year. League President Mark Johnson, of West Haven, and Cissna, from Syracuse, are looking to grow the league. They are hoping through some marketing efforts and word of mouth they can continue to pull new teams in and expand to playing the other leagues in the state.

One way the league gets noticed is through their fundraising efforts and this year is no exception. The WFMBL is raising money to help Payton Himle, a 12-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a form of brain cancer. They will be sponsoring her at the Raptors game on Monday, June 26. WFMBL will be giving 100% of their ticket sales to Payton. Additionally, on July 1, the league is hosting a Home Run Derby followed by an All-Stars game, at Lindquist Field. The derby and game are free admission for all and attendees will have an opportunity to donate to Payton. They are giving all derby registration fees to the cause as well.

The derby is open to the public and for a $20 entry fee, each entry gets you 20 swings to try and hit as many home runs as you can on the minor league field. You can enter as many times as wanted. If you are interested in registering for the derby you can find more info on the Wasatch Front Men’s Baseball League Website, Ogdenhardball.com.

Long-time league member and coach Larry Parks wants to see more men join the league he wants to remind them there is still fun to be had playing baseball. He says with a grin, “I’d say don’t go soft. Hardball is baseball, real baseball and if you love real baseball, you belong out here with us.”