TOOELE, Utah (ABC4)– Tooele officers released body cam footage Monday of their rescue of a 12-year-old girl trapped in a car underwater earlier this month.

On Saturday, June 3, a Tooele Police officer saved the life of a young girl who was drowning, trapped in a car underwater in Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

According to Cpt. Colbey Bentley of Tooele City Police Department, two officers happened to be checking water levels near the reservoir around 2 p.m. when witnesses notified them of the car sinking.

Witnesses said three people were in the car, but one of the occupants, a 12-year-old girl, did not escape and was trapped in the car underwater. The other two occupants, a 43-year-old woman, and a young boy escaped the car before officers arrived.

The bodycam footage shows the officers arriving at the scene, and you can hear witnesses around them yelling, “She’s in the water […]She’s twelve.” Then, you hear the mother pleading, “Please, oh my [gosh], oh my [gosh,] please, oh my [gosh.]”

You can see witnesses in the video who said they attempted to save her, but that it was too cold. “It’s too cold, it’s too cold, I tried,” one woman is heard saying. The officers jumped in the freezing water and attempted to enter the car.

You hear the mother continue to plead, “Oh my [gosh,] please get her, please get her.”

After exhausting all measures to open the car manually, one of the officers finally shot at the car window in order to reach the trapped girl.

You can hear one of the officers in the video say, “Let’s try the back window, give me the gun, give me the gun.”

The window shattered underwater, and the officer successfully pulled the young girl out of the submerged vehicle. The 12-year-old girl was then given CPR and gained consciousness. The girl was then transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.