STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) — Tooele County is hopping. Literally. Last week residents found hundreds upon hundreds of toads lining the road and blanketing the streets.

It’s a toad-ally unbelievable problem for Tooele County. Wildlife experts with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say it’s not unusual to see the toads in the area, but what is unusual is how many toads there were.

“We’ve actually seen quite a bit of toads and we get them normally out here,” said Stockton resident Jessica Giles. “They’ll be in your window wells and things like that, but never to this extent.”

Giles and her family said there were so many toads that it looked like the ground was moving. It was practically impossible to not hit them in the road. She told ABC4 that just one peak into the grass and nearby greenery would reveal huge piles of toads and that they do not smell good.

DWR said the toads are a native species to the area known as Great Basin spadefoot toads. Experts said the toads are young juveniles, likely only a month old when they were seen migrating around the road south of the nearby Rush Lake. The Great Basin spadefoot hatched in the water before migrating onto land where they will spend their days as full-grown adults.

DWR told ABC4 the high amount of toads likely came from prime breeding conditions, thanks to Utah’s unusually wet winter.

Giles said Rush Lake had been relatively dry over the last few years because of the ongoing drought. Because of the recent winter and rainstorms, Rush Lake has more water than it has ever had in recent years.

Now that the migration is over, it’s likely Tooele County residents won’t see as many toads. DWR said the toads will now burrow into the dirt and will only come out again after a heavy rainstorm to breed.