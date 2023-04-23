OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Ogden City Police Department has released a statement after a video began circulating on social media earlier today of police hitting a man several times while he was on the ground.

The video shows several police officers, allegedly from the Ogden department, surrounding a man on the ground and punching him several times. It is not yet known the situation surrounding the incident or what prompted this use of force.

The video was posted with the caption, “Whoever these sad excuses for a cop are, they should not be employed or a part of your department,” and has over two hundred shares on Facebook at this time.

The department released a statement saying it is currently investigating the incident and had begun the investigation prior to the release of the video. Authorities say the findings will be released to the public as well as any available footage.

Read the full statement below:

“The Ogden Police Department is aware of a use of force incident involving our officers, which a bystander filmed. The department had begun an After-Action Use of Force investigation prior to the release of the bystander video. We will report those findings and all available Body Worn Camera footage as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.