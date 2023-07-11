SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — DWR biologists and other researchers are studying the population of tiny owls in Utah, which has recently seen a large increase.

The Flammulated Owls are a small, secretive, nocturnal bird species located in Utah. DWR said they are conducting a wildlife study on the tiny owls to learn more about their feeding, nesting, and migration patterns.

According to Markus Mika, a University of Wisconsin Professor who has been researching these owls since 1999, there’s a large increase in their population in Northern Utah.

“Our wonderful weather pattern may have helped our feathered friends,” Mika said. “There’s a big boom in the Flammulated Owls nesting, with about 500 owls in northern Utah.”

Drought years brought low survival rates for the young owls, but Mika said the good snow last year likely helped.

Mika also reported that the tiny owls usually spend the summer in Utah, then head south to Mexico for the winter. These owls reside in open, mountainous coniferous, and mixed deciduous/coniferous forests, DWR reports.

There are currently several Northern Utah canyons where the adult flammulated owls lay their eggs including Ogden Canyon, where ABC4’s Alana Brophy visited with the owls.

The study, conducted by DWR will give information on the nesting, feeding, and migration pattern of the owls. Biologists also weigh the owls, band them, and measure the wingspan of them.

DWR warns people who see owls, or their nesting boxes, to leave them alone.

“Now, remember to recreate responsibly and never disturb a nesting box or owl in the wild,” Adam Brewerton with the Division of Wildlife Resources said.