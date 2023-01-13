OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Ogden Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred last Sunday as Madison Staker, 24.

Police said Staker was shot and killed inside a home in the 2200 block of South Jefferson Ave. on Jan. 8. She reportedly died before first responders arrived at the scene.

The suspect, Garrett Gorsch, 21, was arrested and booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility without bond. He was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession or use of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

The affidavit states that Gorsch called 911 around 5: 55 a.m. and reported he had shot Staker because she refused to leave the residence. Witnesses allegedly told police that the two had been arguing throughout the night, and Gorsch had made threats of violence toward Staker.

No further information is available at this moment.