VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) — Vernal resident Kenneth John Zufelt, 61, has been arrested and charged in Eighth Judicial District Court with rape, object rape, forcible sodomy, human trafficking of a child, enticing a minor (first-degree felony sexual activity), three counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On July 19, Uintah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were notified of a possible rape. The female victim was located on July 20 and identified herself as being 15 years old. The victim claimed she met the defendant on or about July 19 and exchanged text messages with him.

She told police during her first conversation with Zufelt that she told him she was 15. The victim showed deputies text messages where Zufelt solicited sexual acts from the victim in exchange for drugs.

The victim stated that while she was at an address near 2400 East and 4500 South, Zufelt provided her with methamphetamine, which she believed was laced with something, as she stated she “became debilitated.” She then said Zufelt sexually assaulted her.

A search warrant was issued for Zufelt’s residence bedroom, where the assault occurred. During the search, multiple items were found, including suspected methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, Kenneth Zufelt recently moved to Vernal from Colorado.