TRIGGER WARNING: This post may contain graphic descriptions of child sex abuse. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at (801) 281-1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) — A Vernal hotel guest is facing three first-degree felony charges after alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Michael J Grant, 31, who is not from the area, has been arrested on two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of object rape, all first-degree felonies, on Sunday, July 2 at around 3 a.m., according to court documents.

The victim, 14, was walking by Grant’s hotel room when Grant grabbed them by the wrist, pulled them into his room, and sexually abused them, according to court documents.

The victim then left, according to court documents, but was “threatened and told to come back.”

Grant then raped the child, according to the affidavit.

Deputies spoke with Grant, who initially told them he had no contact with the victim, according to court documents. Grant reported he was watching pornography when he saw the door was open, went to the door, and found the victim standing outside, according to the affidavit.

“As I continued to talk with Michael he changed his statement several times,” officers stated in the probable cause statement.

Grant reportedly stated the victim came into this room but that there was no physical contact, before changing his statement to say he kissed the victim but “that was all.”

Grant changed his statement several more times before alleging rape and forcible sodomy, according to court documents.

Grant stated he thought the victim was between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.

Grant was taken to the Uintah Basin Hospital and later transported to the Utah County Jail and booked on the charges, arrested on no bail.