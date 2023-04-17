SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — Syracuse Police are asking the public for help in identifying the occupants of a utility task vehicle (UTV) that drove across Syrcause High School property and damaged the soccer field on Sunday, April 16.

According to Syracuse Police Department, the UTV traveled from Banbury Drive and drove over the curb into school property. It reportedly went between the tennis court and the baseball field and then onto the soccer field.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police Dept.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police Dept.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police Dept.

Police say the UTV damaged the soccer field and drove away by heading east on 700 South.

“Syracuse High School has indicated there will be a reward for information leading to the discovery of the UTV and identification of the occupants,” authorities said.

Anyone with information about the UTV should contact Officer Kester at kkester@syracuseut.gov or by contacting the school at 801-402-7900.