UINTAH BASIN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s very own Skinwalker Ranch, known as “the most scientifically studied paranormal hotspot on the planet,” according to the ranch’s official site, was Google’s most searched cultural landmark in the U.S. in 2022.

Located in the Uintah Basin, the ranch is a 512-acre secure site that has been monitored for decades with armed security and surveillance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Skinwalker Ranch lies within Gusher, an unincorporated area in northern Utah, and was involved with a Pentagon funded black budget project studying UFO activity, cattle mutilations and strange phenomena, and is also known as a living laboratory for studying other intelligences and possible interdimensional phenomena.

The remote ranch hosts a number of stories, dating back hundreds of years with Native Americans who used to live on the land, and is now the focus of a series on the History Channel called “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.” In fact, the paranormal hotspot is located nearby Utah’s indigenous lands, and gets its name after a shape-shifting creature, the “skinwalker,” from Navajo legend.

The ranch, owned by Brandon Fugal, one of the most prominent commercial real estate investors in Utah, was also included in the UFO Disclosure Symporium, a three-day event unveiling footage and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analyses from experts in the field. Symposium founder Bob Brown says, “The truth about UFOs, UAPs, and these types of experiences is coming out all around us.”

Tucked away in a concrete bunker on the ranch, experts are monitoring activity in the area using “infrasonic recording, seismic geophones, radio-frequency spectrum analyzers, an aircraft transponder receiver, magnetic sensors for transient frequencies, software definable radios, and electromagnetic spike detectors,” according to the ranch’s official site. Collectively, the instruments are dubbed “SATaN,” which stands for “Sentinel Assignment Telemetry and Notification,” and was designed for taking continuous measurements, over periods of months or years, of “seismic and sound-pressure disturbances, speculated to be responsible for the unusual sensory experiences of ranch occupants.”

(Courtesy of Skinwalker Ranch)

Fugal says, “We have presented an abundance of independent, verifiable evidence regarding activity at Skinwalker Ranch, including witness testimony and accounts going back nearly 100 years. This includes the former deputy sheriff who responded to incidents on the ranch in the 1980s.”

Take a look at the historical timeline of the ranch, as provided by the official site:

1776 – The Dominguez and Escalante Expedition travels through Myton along Skinwalker Ridge.

1789 – Treaty broken between Utes and Navajo.

1860 – Northern Ute Reservation established by presidential decree.

1860 – Utes join US troops in campaign against Navajo: Skinwalker Curse.

1880 – Several bands of Ute tribes are relocated by the US government onto the reservation surrounding Skinwalker Ranch.

1886 – Buffalo Soldiers are stationed at Fort Duchesne, one of whom is a known Mason and may have connections to the Masonic symbols seen etched into a rock wall.

1886 – The US military finalizes construction of a fort in Fort Duchesne.

1906 – Newspaper reports "Strange Noises" from homesteaders in the Uintah Basin.

1937 – Purchase and Assemblage by Myers Family.

1940 – 1960 – Pat Stringham reports both UFO and Skinwalker activity.

1979 – Arnold family (owners, Hilltop) witness UFO craft.

1992 – Sherman family acquires ranch from Garth Myers

1996 – Robert Bigelow acquires property.

1996 – 2002 – National Institute for Discovery Science (NIDS) Program operating on property.

1996 – 2013 – NIDS and BAASS program activities.

2015 – Bigelow Activities conclude.

2016 – Adamantium Real Estate buys Skinwalker Ranch from Robert Bigelow.

2019 – History Channel and Prometheus Entertainment begin filming "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch".

2019 – Kandus Linde and Tom Lewis become caretakers of Skinwalker Ranch.

2020 – Premiere of "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" airs on The History Channel.

Episodes of the History Channel series, including the most recent 2022 season, are available here. Though it hasn’t been announced, Season 4 will likely be aired in 2023.