LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A father who pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide after his 46-day-old child died of malnutrition last year was sentenced on Tuesday, March 28.

Zachary Woirhaye, 38, was sentenced to 364 days in the Cache County Jail following his conviction of second-degree child abuse homicide. Credit has been granted for the 249 days he has previously served, and he will be placed on probation for 60 months following his release.

Woirhaye and Jodi Lee Anderson, 34, parents of the infant child, have both been charged in relation to the death of their baby. Anderson faces charges including aggravated murder, a capital offense, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. Her detention hearing is scheduled for April 10.

According to the affidavit, Logan Police received a call on Dec. 31, 2021, that an infant was unresponsive in a hotel room. When first responders arrived, they reportedly found the baby with no heartbeat and not breathing. The victim was transported to the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City and was later removed from life support due to a lack of brain activity on Jan. 12, 2022.

In the affidavit, law enforcement noted signs of neglect on the infant, citing “sunken voids in the ribs, chest and distended abdomen.”

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner later released a report listing the immediate cause of death as malnutrition, according to the probable cause document. The report allegedly stated that the victim weighed 3.095 kg, which is less than the third percentile for infants between five to eight weeks of age.

After conducting interviews with multiple witnesses and relatives, police say they had probable cause to arrest Woirhaye and Anderson for knowingly providing insufficient nourishment for the baby despite being asked to feed them more on several occasions.