OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.

Lt. Cameron Stiver, Ogden PD, says the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near 900 North Gramercy Avenue, Ogden.

Lt. Stiver says that near that time, party guests were reportedly asked to leave and “became upset,” when shots were fired.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they do have potential suspect leads, but no one has been taken into custody at this time.

No further information is currently available.