WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman is facing a felony charge and several misdemeanors after she allegedly hit an unmarked police car and then fled the scene, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Shauna Lee Hefner, 56, is facing charges including failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; refusing a chemical test, a class B misdemeanor, reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and failure to comply with duties at a vehicle accident/property damage, a class B misdemeanor.

On Friday, July 28, deputies responded to a private property crash in Farr West near Arby’s, according to court documents. A woman, identified as Hefner, reportedly rear-ended a detective with the Ogden Metro Gang Unit, who was sitting in the parking lot in an unmarked police vehicle.

It was a non-reportable crash, according to a probable cause statement, but the detective asked that deputies assist in a report because it was a police vehicle.

While waiting for the deputy to arrive, Hefner reportedly put her car in drive and began to leave the scene of the crash.

The detective followed her, using his police lights and sirens, and Hefner came to a stop near 2150 N Rulon White Blvd, according to court documents. The detective reported that Hefner was driving recklessly, making several improper lane turns.

Deputies met on the scene with Hefner and found her to be possibly under the influence of prescription medications, according to court documents. She told deputies she does not normally drive while under the influence of that medication but felt like she needed a milkshake.

Hefner’s speech was “thick and deliberate,” according to deputies. She was reportedly lethargic, sluggish, and could not maintain her balance. Deputies asked Hefner if she would submit to field sobriety tests, and she told them she would fail because she was impaired.

Deputies reportedly attempted to perform additional sobriety tests, but said she would not follow directions. Deputies said they were not able to complete any further field sobriety testing, as she was unwilling to participate, according to court documents.

Hefner was reportedly transported to a local hospital for an evaluation. While she was there, police said she admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that day. She reportedly refused a chemical test in the form of a blood draw, even after being served a search warrant, according to court documents.