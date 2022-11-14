LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 14, after crashing her car into the Logan River, according to the Logan Police Department.

Jillian Segourney Wood, 33, was driving eastbound when she “drifted to the right and drove off the embankment into the Logan River, where it rested upside down,” according to a press release.

At around 11 a.m. Monday, a jogger reportedly saw a white SUV upside down in the Logan River in the area of 1600 East Canyon Rd., Logan.

Crews from Logan Police, Logan Fire, and Utah State University responded to the scene.

As authorities arrived, they reportedly helped two people who were attempting to get Wood up the embankment from the SUV.

Fire personnel reportedly made lifesaving efforts, and Wood was taken to the Logan Regional Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities searched the SUV and the river to make sure there were no other passengers in the vehicle, and none were located.

Police say it is unknown as to how long the SUV was in the river before it was found.

No further information is currently available.