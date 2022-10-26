PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Renovations on the Utah Valley Convention Center (UVCC) in Provo have been completed, giving the center a “necessary update” to its exhibit hall and meeting spaces, according to UVCC officials.

The renovations focused on its aesthetic and lighting, including new carpet tiles installed in the 20,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall and fresh custom-designed carpet installed throughout the remainder of the center. Meeting spaces have also been refreshed with fresh paint and LED lighting.

Digital spaces throughout the venue have been also been upgraded, UVCC official said. The convention center now has improved large digital advertising signage throughout, and state-of-the-art technology has been fitted into the Donald Nay Executive Boardroom.

The exterior of the convention center also received fresh concrete pours around its entrances, which also have received larger mats with the UVCC logo printed on them. Safety bollards have also been installed around the perimeter of the building.

UVCC General Manager Danny Wheeler said the renovations were the facelift needed to maintain the look and feel of a brand-new convention center. The UVCC has reportedly hosted over 2,000 different events and about 1.2 million visitors since it opened in May 2012.

“How fortunate we are that Utah County shares the same vision as our OVG360 team here in Provo and is continually willing to invest the necessary capital funding to maintain our reputation and image as the premier meeting venue in the Western United States,” said Wheeler.

OVG360 is a division of Oak View Group and is a full-service venue management and hospitality company.