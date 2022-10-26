SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Witches, wizards, and muggles alike, grab your wands and robes and get ready for the next entry of the The Harry Potter Film Concert Series as performed by the Utah Symphony.

The beloved movie franchise’s seventh entry, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” will be performed by the Utah Symphony this week only at the Abravanel Hall in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City. Conducted by Ron Spigelman, the Utah Symphony will perform the score written by Alexandre Desplat live while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen in the background.

The Utah Symphony will play three shows from Thursday to Saturday. The Thursday and Friday concerts begin at 7 p.m. The final show on Saturday will be a matinee at that begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Utah Symphony’s website or by calling the USUO Ticket Office at 801-553-6683.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series kicked off in 2016 with the live in concert screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Since then, the series has attracted more than 3 million fans to the magical experience.

“The ‘Harry Potter’ film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” said Justin Freer, a Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series and President of CineConcerts. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen.”

In Part 1 of the Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger set out to track down and destroy the Horcruxes, the secret to Voldemort’s power. The three must rely on one another while Dark Forces threaten to tear them apart.

“This is truly an unforgettable event,” concluded Freer.