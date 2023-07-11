LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah State University football player is facing several first-degree felony charges after being accused of rape, aggravated kidnapping, and selling ADHD medication on campus.

Kingsley Krey Holliday, 22, faces two counts of knowingly distributing a controlled substance, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of rape, and one count of forcible sodomy, all of which are first-degree felonies.

In September 2022, the North Park Police Department was called to an emergency room after a woman reported she was raped. The woman allegedly told police she was attending an event when a man she didn’t know pulled her away to a separate location against her will.

According to a booking affidavit, the woman told him she didn’t want to go and that she wanted to go back to her friends. The woman told officers the man dragged her by the wrist “out of the building, across a parking lot, road, and a ditch” to private property where she was raped. DNA evidence was collected and allegedly matched to Holliday.

Holliday denied any involvement and reportedly showed concern that the victim might be pregnant, according to a booking affidavit. Police say witness reports place Holliday at the event the woman attended on the same night and “in close proximity” to the victim.

Officers said the rape “appears random and unplanned.”

While being booked on rape-related charges, Holliday was also booked on drug-related charges.

According to court documents, the Cache-Rich Drug Task Force of the Logan City Police Department reportedly contacted Holliday through a confidential informant to purchase Adderall. At the end of April and again at the beginning of May, Holliday allegedly met with the informant on campus.

In both cases, police say the controlled buy was monitored by CRDTF agents. One officer said the pills sold were called “Methylphenidate,” a prescription drug similar to Adderall used to treat ADHD.

Holliday is rostered as an offensive lineman for the Utah State University team, though did not appear in any games in the 2022 season. According to his bio, Holliday played the 2021 season at Snow College and was redshirted at Southern Utah University in 2019.