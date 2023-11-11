LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Utah State Football announced its players wore a helmet sticker today, Nov. 11, in remembrance of Shelley Compton — the woman who died last week after being struck by a pickup truck in Logan.

Courtesy of Utah State Football Facebook

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, Compton, a 58-year-old North Logan resident, was jogging when she was struck on 1400 North, near 750 East, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Compton was jogging westbound. A Dodge Dakota pickup was reportedly eastbound approaching the same location and had just passed a semi before moving back to the right lane.

According to DPS, right after the truck moved to the right lane, Compton cut south across eastbound lanes and was struck by the Dodge.

Compton was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but died shortly after. The driver of the Dodge pickup was not injured, DPS said.