SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6.

250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt Lake County through the Utah Department of Environmental Quality‘s Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance program.

Vouchers are limited, so officials are recommending registering quickly and early when it opens. Once registered, officials will review grant eligibility and send grant applications to qualified residents.

If awarded a grant voucher, homeowners will receive a grant of up to $4,300 to replace an old wood stove or fireplace with a new more eco-friendly model. Vouchers are awarded to qualifying homeowners only.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To be qualified for the assistance program, a homeowner must be using a wood burner for a significant amount of home heating during the cold months and must be the legal owner of the home for at least a year.

Voucher amounts are determined by household income and the type of appliance homeowners will be converting to, whether it be gas-powered or electric.

To learn more, check qualifications, or register for the program when it opens on Monday, Feb. 6, visit the Department of Environmental Quality’s website here.