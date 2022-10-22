FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.

Marc Allen Davis, 50, reportedly used a road flare to set the woman on fire before hiding in a 10-foot hole.

Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Clinton home in September of 2021. Upon arrival, the victim stated that Davis had lit her on fire with a road flare. One witness stated she was driving by when she saw a male matching the description of Davis “chasing a female in the road with a lit road flare,” according to a statement of probable cause.

A deputy at the scene reportedly located a plastic coke bottle on the ground in the road where the incident occurred, which had the odor of gasoline coming from it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Clinton homeowner gave deputies permission to search his yard to make sure Davis was not there, and while deputies searched, they found Davis “hiding inside of a approximately 10 foot deep hole under a blanket.”

In the hole, Davis reportedly also had a red cooler that contained “a large amount of a solid crystal like substance, three bags of a green leafy like substance, a zip lock baggie of white powder, spoons, needles, tutor straws, pipes, bongs, a small glass container, baggies, a scale, and a folding knife.”

Upon his arrest, Davis also pretended to be mute and would not speak, according to arresting documents.

Davis has been convicted in Utah’s 2nd District Court and sentenced to up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison on the following charges: