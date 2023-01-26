Ogden, UTAH (ABC4) — A man has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after he committed murder while out on parole, according to court documents.

Ryan Joseph Dash, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder as part of a plea deal on Oct. 22, 2022. The other two charges, second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and second-degree obstruction of justice, were dropped.

Judge Christina Ortega at the Second District Court of Ogden sentenced Dash to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday after he shot and killed a North Ogden man in February 2022, court documents state.

On Feb. 8, North Ogden Police responded to a report of a man laying on the side of the road near 432 E 1700 N. Police found the victim, later identified as Dalton Wood, 29, with two gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after.

The probable cause document points out Dash had previously assaulted Wood’s brother, so Wood had threatened him in response. The two then reportedly arranged to meet at a location in North Ogden.

Dash said he saw Wood on his own and had his hands in his pocket. That was when he shot and killed Wood with a shotgun and handgun. No weapons were found on Wood.

Police say Dash insisted he acted alone in the shooting with both weapons.

He told police he disposed of the firearms by throwing them off an overpass and into the mud in Box Elder County. Then, he burned his clothing in a church parking lot.

Police noted in the affidavit that Dash committed the offense while under parole supervision.

According to a series of documents, Dash has been in and out of the court system since 2006, with a majority of his offenses involving him giving out false personal information with the intent to be another person.

He was ordered to serve up to one year in the state prison after pleading guilty to the aforementioned offense, a charging document says.