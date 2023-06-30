CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Cache County man has been accused of plotting to rape and kill one of his friends while they were camping, according to a booking affidavit.

Daniel Henshaw, 22, is now facing charges of attempted aggravated murder and rape, both first-degree felonies.

According to a booking affidavit, Henshaw and the victim had gone camping when Henshaw had “been acting weird.” The victim told police she had woken up in the middle of the night by Henshaw moving his tent right next to hers, despite not sharing a tent or space. She also reported Henshaw had been very upset about not being able to find a knife.

“[The victim said she] found it odd that [Henshaw] was so upset about not being able to find the knife, because he had an axe and didn’t really appear to need a knife at the time,” says the booking affidavit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After the camping trip, Henshaw allegedly deleted text messages between him and the victim on both their phones. When she approached Henshaw about it he reportedly told her that he “had a plan.” Henshaw allegedly told her that he deleted the messages because he planned to “take her into the wilderness and rape and kill her.” She told police he had deleted the messages in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The two reportedly had plans to drive to Remonton though those plans were canceled after the confession. Police said the victim had recorded the conversation where he admitted he had taken steps to follow through with his plan and get away with it.

Henshaw allegedly admitted to his plan with police when he was confronted. Police say Henshaw wrote in journals that he had “premonitions” to stay away from his friend, as well as extensive notes on how to hide and “stay off the grid.”