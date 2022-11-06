WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

Sgt. Brown, West Valley City Police, says the man was reportedly seen riding his motorcycle around a parking lot before someone saw the downed bike.

The bystander reportedly then saw that the man who had been riding it was seriously injured, and reported the crash to police.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and offered life-saving support before transporting him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Sgt. Brown says the man was not wearing a helmet.

Police also say that based on evidence, it appears that the man crashed into a dumpster, though this is unconfirmed.

No further information is currently available.