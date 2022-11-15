SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man from Elk Ridge, Utah, reportedly jumped into Idaho’s freezing cold Snake River to save a woman after she drove her car off a boat dock, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

Dane Entze, 36, had driven to Idaho Falls with his wife on Saturday, Nov. 12., before swimming 120 feet from shore in ice-cold water to rescue the woman.

Entze told EastIdahoNews.com he’s grateful he happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“My wife and I both got emotional [when it was over],” Entze says. Entze and his wife were reportedly on the way to pick up their kids after celebrating their wedding anniversary.

They were getting off I-15 when they drove past the area near John Hole’s Bridge and saw a car in the river.

“We were looking around and immediately called 911. We got off the exit on the other side of the bridge and circled back around,” Entze says. “I told my wife, ‘I’ve got to get out’ because there was no one there.”

EastIdahoNews.com says he climbed over a barbed wire fence and ran across the canal and saw a woman swimming in the water. When the car started sinking, Entze says it somehow flushed her out and he yelled out to her.

Entze and his wife were familiar with this section of the river and knowing how dangerous it was, he jumped in to get her out.

“She was slowing down and running out of steam. Even if she wanted to get on shore, she wasn’t going to be able to do it on her own,” he says. “In water like that, you can’t wait for EMTs to arrive.”

He and his wife reportedly grabbed blankets from their car, took off the woman’s coat and sweater and wrapped her up. He held her until EMTs arrived a minute or two later.

Entze says the entire ordeal only lasted 5-10 minutes, and that he wasn’t doing it for any recognition. He simply knew she was in trouble and acted because time was running out.

EastIdahoNews.com recounts the full story of Entze’s heroic effort.