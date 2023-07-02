PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man was biking in Park City when he said he came “eyeball to eyeball” with a black bear.

Jim Ossalear, an avid mountain biker, said he was biking up Jenny’s trail on a switchback when he saw it.

“I heard a noise behind me so I thought, ‘Hey, let me stop and see that sweet little deer and check out mother nature,’” Ossalear said. “There was a bear. We were eyeball to eyeball looking at each other.”

Ossalear said the bear was about 20 feet away.

“It was just kind of chilling hanging out and checking me out but I was a little scared,” he said.

Looking back on what happened, Ossalear said he did everything wrong.

“I just completely panicked,” he said. “I took off riding and then, of course, I was like, ‘Oh wait, you’re not supposed to go.’”

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, if you come into contact with a black bear, you should stand your ground, back up slowly, and if it attacks, fight back.

Ossalear said after his encounter with the bear, he did his homework.

“When I got home I actually researched exactly what to do about it,” he said.

DWR says if you see a black bear in low-elevation areas, like Ossalear did, report it on https://wildlife.utah.gov/.

Ossalear said that after that experience, people started calling him "the bear guy."