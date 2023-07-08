Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at (801) 281-1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man is facing 20 felony charges after allegedly sharing images and video of child sexual abuse, according to the Logan Police Department.

Zon Steven Delaurier Knudsen, 40, was arrested on Friday, July 7, and is facing 10 charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony; and 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

A Logan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force official reportedly tracked the home internet account of a person living in Perry, Utah, later identified to be Knudsen. An officer used software that has been developed by law enforcement to locate and connect with users who have downloaded and are offering to share files that are believed to contain child pornography, according to court documents.

Knudsen’s files were reportedly found to depict sexual abuse and exploitation of children, including children being raped, according to the probable cause statement.

When officers arrived at Knudsen’s house, he allegedly admitted to seeing Child Sexual Abuse Material in files he downloaded “a long time ago,” according to court documents. When officers asked about his current possession of CSAM material, he used his right to remain silent, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers reportedly searched Knudsen’s cell phone and found multiple CSAM files in its history, as well as CSAM photos and videos on his phone’s camera roll and gallery.

Knudsen’s laptop was also reportedly searched, and multiple CSAM materials were located, according to the probable cause statement.

Between Knudsen’s phone and laptop, more than 10 photos or videos that depicted children being raped and sexually abused by adults or children in “nude sexual poses” were located, according to the affidavit.

Knudsen is a previous felony offender, who was on probation for a sex offense against a minor at the time of this arrest, according to court documents.