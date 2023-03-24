Grantsville investigators arrived at a home with a search warrant when they allegedly watched the suspect run upstairs and heard a gunshot.

Trigger Warning: This story includes content related to suicide and child sexual abuse.

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 46-year-old man has died from a self-inflicting gunshot wound after police arrived at his home with a search warrant looking for child sexual abuse material, according to Grantsville City Police Department.

Investigators arrived at the suspect’s residence on Mar. 23 after obtaining a warrant to search for material related to the downloading and uploading of child sexual abuse material. They say they saw the man through the windows of the home when he ran upstairs after seeing the authorities, according to the release.

The investigators knocked on the door several times saying they had a search warrant and identifying themselves. After asking the suspect to come to the door multiple times, investigators report hearing a single gunshot from upstairs.

Officials say the investigators then backed away from the home and called Tooele County Metro SWAT who cleared the residence and located the suspect deceased from a gunshot wound.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation of the death of the man while Grantsville investigators are continuing the original case involving the alleged sexually explicit materials.

Police say there are no further details at this time and the department “extends its sympathies to the family of the deceased.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 988 or connect with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.