PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) — Loved ones came together Saturday, June 17, to honor the life of a Utah man who died while walking a 500-mile trail in Spain earlier this month.

Wilbert van der Stappen loved adventure. His loved ones say he craved it, searched for it, and found it. Stappen, 74, died on June 5 while fulfilling a long-time desired adventure in Spain.

Stappen was born in Tilburg, Netherlands and his family emigrated to Ogden, UT in 1957 where he made his home, according to his obituary. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, owned a successful paving and construction business, and was instrumental in the building of the Lantern House homeless shelter in Ogden.

While he explored throughout his life, his final adventure took him to Spain to walk the 500-mile French Way of the Camino de Santiago. His daughter Mjika Conine said his desire to walk the trail was sparked by a movie they watched a few years ago called ‘The Way.’

The movie follows a father as he carries his son’s ashes across Spain along the Camino de Santiago Trail and Stappen wanted to walk and see the trail for himself. His daughter said the pilgrimage ends in Santiago, Spain where a cathedral is rumored to have the remains of the apostle St. James.