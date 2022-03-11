WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County man has been charged after he allegedly burglarized several homes.

Robert Stuart, of West Haven, was arrested on Tuesday after police connected him to residential burglaries in West Haven, Roy, and other cities in Weber County, a Facebook post states.

Stuart allegedly forced entry into the homes and stole items, including a firearm. Stuart is a convicted felon who cannot have a gun.

Police were also able to catch Stuart’s car near one of the crimes scenes on video surveillance.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against Stuart.