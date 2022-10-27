SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.

Christopher Ward, 33, of Smithfield, allegedly hit a 25-year-old bicyclist near S. State Street and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County. Ward was arrested by the Smithfield Police Department in Utah, and booked into Cache County Jail following outstanding warrants in Idaho for leaving the scene of an injury crash and concealment of evidence — both felonies.

Ward currently awaits extradition to Idaho. The bicyclist was transferred to a Utah hospital where he reportedly is in critical condition.

Troopers began searching for 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta with front-end damage following an investigation, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP sent out a public request for assistance and say they determined the Jetta belonged to Ward and issued an arrest warrant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“ISP is thankful to the public for providing numerous tips which led to an arrest in this case,” ISP officials said in a statement. “Without information from Franklin County, Idaho, and Cache County, Utah residents, troopers could not have solved this case.”