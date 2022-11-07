SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – While patrolling what police call a “focus area” Monday, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a man who allegedly stole an SUV and crashed it into a traffic light before running from the scene.

Johnny Quintana, 26, faces charges of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle (second-degree felony), driving on suspended or revoked license (class C misdemeanor), accident involving property damage, duties of operator (class B misdemeanor) and improper left/right turn (Infraction).

The investigation started just before 8:20 a.m. when an SLCPD officer was near 100 West North Temple.

The officer reportedly saw a “suspicious SUV” surrounded by several people in the parking area of a local business.

According to SLCPD, those people “immediately walked away from the SUV when they noticed the officer.”

Shortly after, Quintana reportedly left the business and drove away at high speed, and the officer started searching the area.

While looking around the neighborhood, the officer found the SUV, which had crashed into a traffic light at 1000 West North Temple.

Quintana had reportedly run from the crash scene, and a witness directed officers in his direction. Officers were then able to track him down and make an arrest.

During the investigation, officers learned the SUV Quintana was driving had been reported stolen out of Farmington, Utah, earlier in the morning.

Officers also learned that Quintana had a suspended driver’s license.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to assist with medical care as Quintana had minor injuries resulting from the crash. Gold Cross transported Quintana to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, and he was later released.

Quintana was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the charges previously stated.