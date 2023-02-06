TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Stansbury Park man was charged Monday after allegedly drugging a woman and telling her that if she did not have sex with him, then she would not have a place to live.

John Frankenberg, 61, was charged in 3rd District Court with surreptitious administering of a certain substance (third-degree felony) and sexual extortion (third-degree felony).

On Jan. 21, at around 11:40 p.m., a deputy with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of East Interlochen Ln. for a welfare check.

A friend of the victim reportedly told the deputy that they had been contacted by the victim, and was sent messages and screenshots showing that Frankenberg had drugged her. The victim also said that “she was scared,” the probable cause affidavit states.

The deputy states he observed the screenshots of the messages, and that Frankenberg had told the victim he had put an Ambien, a potent sleep medication, in her tea without her knowledge. Frankenberg also told the victim that if she did not have sex with him, she “did not have a place to live,” the affidavit states.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with Frankenberg, who led him downstairs to where the victim was. The deputy states that he “had to knock on the door multiple times to get the victim to answer,” and that when she did answer, she was “very groggy and expressed how sleepy and tired she was but did not know why,” the affidavit states.

The deputy reportedly asked her if Frankenberg had given her anything to drink, to which she said yes. He then asked her if she knew if there was something in the drink, and she said no, according to the affidavit.

Upon asking if Frankenberg had told her she had to have sex with him in order to stay living at the house, she reportedly said yes.

The affidavit states that Frankenberg admitted to the deputy that he slipped Ambien in her drink without her knowledge, and that he did, in fact, tell her she had to have sex with him in order to stay.

No further information is available at this time.