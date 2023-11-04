HYRUM, Utah (ABC4) — There’s a new exhibit in Northern Utah, one that might resemble traditional bird watching, but for turkeys.

The Hardware Wildlife Education Center in Cache County is opening a seasonal exhibit called The Turkey Tales where visitors have the chance of seeing turkeys in the wild.

“Many Utahns aren’t aware that wild turkeys live in the state,” the center’s director Marni Lee said. “This exhibit provides fun facts about the birds and lots of information about wild turkey biology.”

Starting this weekend, visitors can drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon for a chance to see turkeys in their natural habitat along with several other family activities and fall fishing along the Blacksmith Fork River.

(Courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) oversees the Hardware Wildlife Management Area which holds sleigh rides and elk viewings during the winter holiday months. This additional seasonal exhibit is brand new to the center and will be available Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Nov. 19.

The event is free, however, officials do request that you register online ahead of time.

“We can’t guarantee you’ll see wild turkeys during your visit, but there’s a decent chance you will,” Lee said. “Dozens of wild turkeys live on the wildlife management area, and fall and winter are two of the best times to see them.”