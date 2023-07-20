BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Farmers across Utah are improving the way they water their crops to save water even on the hottest days. Fruit farmers in Box Elder County slashed their water consumption by 70 percent by converting to drip irrigation systems.

Fruit farmers here in Box Elder County, like the Pettingills, have been cultivating the land for generations. In recent years, they’ve slowly been transitioning from conventional irrigation to drip irrigation and they say it does a lot more than just save water.

Before the fruit can hit the shelves at the Pettingill Fruit Stand, it is grown nearby in orchards and fields. In total, the family farms about 160 acres. The vast majority of the land is made up of fruit trees.

According to the family, they were one of the first farms in the area to start adopting drip irrigation and over the years have fully converted.

“(It’s) timesaving, labor, money, I mean that’s one of the biggest things,” Steven Pettingill told ABC4. “You don’t have to get on a tractor and go do all of those things to accommodate furrow irrigation.”

Steven Pettingill is the manager of his family’s farm. His family has farmed the area since the 1940s. In 1990, under Steven’s direction, they began experimenting with drip irrigation. They love it now but that wasn’t always the case.

“We failed really well,” he said through a laugh. “It was kind of miserable, but we’ve learned a lot since then.”

Now, all 160 acres are watered with drip tape or drip tube. Drip tape is used to water ground crops like watermelon, tomatoes, etc. Drip tube is used to water fruit trees.

“It saves me 70 percent,” Pettingill said. Yes, by converting to drip irrigation, the family only uses 30 percent of the water they used to and grows just as much produce.

“It’s a very innovative thing,” said Pettingill. “It’s something Utah needs to capitalize on, whether it be agriculture or residential or even industrial areas.”

Before drip irrigation, Pettingill said farmers could use all of their water rights during drought years. He added: “I remember in 1977 we ran out of water for a while and that was a big drought year that I remember.”

He said that doesn’t cross his mind now even during the worst drought years. “In fact, I would struggle to use all of the water.”

Other fruit farmers in Box Elder County told ABC4 that by converting to drip irrigation, like the Pettingill family, use around 70 percent less water.