This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) — Police are asking for the public’s help for information about a missing 17-year-old who they believe was possibly kidnapped from his home.

Kai Zhuang, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 28 around 3:30 a.m., according to Riverdale police. He is described as a foreign exchange student standing at 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is known to wear a green jacket.

Riverdale Police Department investigators said they have reason to believe Zhuang was forcefully taken from his home and is being held against his will, making him possibly endangered.

Anyone with information that could help lead to Zhuang’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Riverdale Police Department at 801-394-6616 or Weber County Dispatch at 801-395-8221.