PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah County sheriff’s deputy entered a plea in abeyance to the death of a BYU student due to negligently operating a vehicle.

Joseph Richardson, 54, was originally charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony for the death of a BYU student, Joseph Spencer, 22, after the deputy crashed into his car.

Richardson entered a plea in abeyance, and his charge was reduced to negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor. If he follows the conditions of the plea, the charge will be reduced to reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

On March 26, 2021, the deputy was driving southbound on 900 East in Provo, when he hit a car leaving the Taco Bell Drive-thru.

According to the charging documents, Richardson saw the car but continued to speed up, until it was too late.

“As I was coming down here I saw him start to pull out in front of me. I shouldn’t… I shouldn’t have tried to beat him,” Richardson told officers after the incident.

Richardson was driving his Toyota Tacoma at approximately 56.5 mph 4.7 seconds prior to the crash. He then accelerated to 57.8 mph only 2.2 seconds prior to the crash, before slowing down to 37.9 mph when he crashed into the vehicle. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

According to the plea deal, as long as Richardson follows the conditions of the plea, prosecutors will not push for any jail time or fines. The plea in abeyance was accepted Friday by Fourth District Judge Rubert Lunnen.