SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Avalanche Center says five northern Utah mountain areas are at high risk of avalanche danger on Saturday.

Officials have classified Logan, Ogden, Uintas, Salt Lake, and Provo as high-risk for avalanche conditions.

An Avalanche Warning was issued for Saturday, April 1 at 5 a.m. to Sunday, April 2, at 6 a.m. for the mountains of northern Utah including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, and Uinta Mountains.

“Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees,” officials say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utah Avalanche Center reports that as temperatures rise Saturday, in Logan, “wet avalanches entraining big piles of heavy saturated new snow” are likely at low elevations and on sunny slopes.

In Ogden and Salt Lake, the danger is reportedly high at mid and upper elevations due to “recent heavy snowfall, wind transported snow, and today’s forecasted sun and clear skies.” Officials say that avalanches may break 2′-3′ feet deep and 100′-200′ feet wide.

For the Uintas, “In the wind zone, above treeline, you’ll find HIGH avalanche danger. On steep, rocky, upper elevation slopes, human triggered avalanches are VERY LIKELY,” Utah Avalanche Center reports.

As for Provo, officials say, “Give yesterday’s storm time to settle out and stick to terrain under 30 degrees. Travel in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended.”

For information on avalanche safety, visit the Utah Avalanche Center website.