WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office announced today that its retired police service dog, URL, also famously known as the “porn sniffing dog,” died on Dec. 30, 2022. He was 7 years old.

Having retired in January 2022, URL had enjoyed spending his time with his original handler, Detective Cameron Hartman of the Weber County Attorney’s Office (formerly with the sheriff’s office), up until his last moments.

URL was trained as an electronic storage detection canine at Jordan Detection K9, which meant he could sniff out certain chemical compounds found in electronics. This ability allowed URL to detect many electronic devices, such as SD cards and USB drives, that have been purposefully hidden away from law enforcement in many cases involving child porn crimes.

In a Facebook post, officials at the sheriff’s office said URL had a rough upbringing as a “pound puppy.” He went through two different animal shelters and a foster home within the first few months of his life.

This is URL and Hartman in 2016 when they first partnered up. Courtesy of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office

“Initially, URL was deemed to be untrainable due to his behavior, but the Central Indiana Labrador Rescue & Adoption (CILRA) recognized URL’s unique talents and drive and intervened and committed themselves to finding URL a proper home,” the post writes.

After six months of training in Indiana, URL joined the Weber County Sheriff’s Office as Utah’s first electronic detection K-9 on June 21, 2016. A 16-month-old black Labrador, URL apparently has the same trainer as Bear, the K-9 who brought down former Subway spokesman, Jared Fogle. Hartman also received nine days of expert training before being partnered up with URL.

“What a privilege it was to serve alongside you,” Hartman said. “My heart is broken and still filled with so many memories and emotions. I am so lucky to have been able to get to know you and serve the citizens of Utah and its surrounding states with you. You brought so much joy to the children who were home during search warrants, the countless kids of all ages as I got to show you off at dozens of public schools, colleges, public demonstrations, and church groups.”

Together, URL and Hartman have executed over 2,000 search warrants involving digital evidence in the northern Utah area. Some of the evidence URL uncovered include a USB drive disguised as a key, a phone hidden in a book, cell phone parts hidden in a wall behind a toilet and a micro-SD card in a closed baby jar hidden in a pencil box which was also placed in a large cedar chest.

Due to his superb abilities to sniff out electronics, URL had helped many law enforcement agencies in Utah including the Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigations Child Exploitation Task Force, United States Department of Homeland Security and many more.

“Thank you, URL, for trusting me, for working so hard, for loving me unconditionally, and for being part of my family,” Hartman said. “You were always there for me as I benefited from your talent in helping to catch some of the wolves that live among us. I don’t take any of the time you gave me for granted. It’s been an unbelievable honor to have been the largest part of your unstable life.”

URL’s nickname as the “porn sniffing dog” earned him some national attention when he first started out as an electronic storage detection dog. A CNN journalist reported on URL’s capability to uncover illegal porn and bring criminals to justice in “Pound puppy turned police ‘porn dog’.” The team also brought URL all the way to Los Angeles, Calif., to be interviewed by celebrity Terry Crews. It made an appearance on a TV documentary show, Cops (Season 30, Episode 12) as well.

“I will miss you terribly until I get to see you again,” Hartman said.