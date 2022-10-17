Anthony Spirit Liu, pictured, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 17 on the University of Utah campus. (Image courtesy of University of Utah).

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – University of Utah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a University of Utah student who has reportedly gone missing.

19-year-old Anthony Spirit Liu was last seen near the Lassonde Studios housing building on campus around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. He is described as an Asian male with a slender build, black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

Anthony Spirit Liu, pictured, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 17 on the University of Utah campus. (Image courtesy of University of Utah).

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a dark grey long sleeve shirt, sneakers, and carrying a backpack with a gray or white stripe.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Anthony, they are asked to please call University of Utah Police at 801-585-2677.