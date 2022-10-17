SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – University of Utah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a University of Utah student who has reportedly gone missing.
19-year-old Anthony Spirit Liu was last seen near the Lassonde Studios housing building on campus around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. He is described as an Asian male with a slender build, black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.
He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a dark grey long sleeve shirt, sneakers, and carrying a backpack with a gray or white stripe.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Anthony, they are asked to please call University of Utah Police at 801-585-2677.