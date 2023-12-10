WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper and a suspect were injured when a traffic stop allegedly turned into a high-speed chase in Weber County.

The suspect, Guillermo Velazquez, 24, was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Impala at 101 mph around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when a trooper attempted to pull him over, according to the probable cause statement.

He allegedly fled from the trooper leading to a chase that lasted several miles. The chase ended with the two vehicles crashing, injuring both the trooper and several people inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Velazquez then allegedly left the scene in the vehicle until it “would mechanically not continue” and stopped, documents state.

Authorities arrested Velasquez reporting his injuries were consistent with those of a driver without a seatbelt on. They also said he appeared “highly intoxicated” with an open container of liquor and an empty marijuana container found in the vehicle.

He is facing several charges including failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop and failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury. He also is facing charges related to drinking and driving including driving with a suspended driver’s license for not using a mandated ignition interlock device, failure to have an ignition interlock device, and driving with an open container.

Officials say this is Velazquez’s second DUI offense in the last decade.

The trooper was taken to the hospital to treat injuries but has since returned home, he is expected to make a full recovery.