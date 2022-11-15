EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) officers made a major drug bust, finding over $2 million worth of controlled substances, as a result of a traffic stop on I-70 Monday.

The passenger of the vehicle, Bricia Noema Vargs Ceballos, 45, faces four counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The owner of the vehicle, Arutro Alfredo Laurean, 56, faces four counts of second-degree felony distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 14 at around 7 a.m., UHP officers stopped a dark-colored SUV for going approximately 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, one officer “became suspicious of criminal activity” and the other officer deployed a police dog to conduct an “exterior vehicle sniff.”

Police say the dog “gave a final response” to drug odor, and officers searched the vehicle.

“Approximately 70 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 33 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, 2.5 pounds of suspected cocaine, and 1 ounce of suspected MDMA pills” were found in various places inside the vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The controlled substances found in the vehicle have an estimated street value of over two million dollars, according to the affidavit.

Both individuals were booked into the Emery County Jail on the charges previously stated.