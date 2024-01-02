TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a rollover crash in Tooele Co. on Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on I-80 near milepost 60, according to Cpl. Quincey Breur, UHP.

A male driver was reportedly heading eastbound on the highway when he entered the oncoming, westbound lanes and rolled.

The driver was ejected in the crash, Breur said.

He was reportedly pronounced deceased on scene. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is being conducted into this incident. Information as to why the driver may have exited the westbound lanes has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.