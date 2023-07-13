Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead and be aware of delays on I-15 in Weber County throughout the summer.

As early as this weekend, UDOT crews will be completing pavement maintenance on three bridges from 21st Street in Ogdent to Pioneer Road in Marriott-Slaterville. Crews will be patching potholes and repaving the driving surfaces of the bridges.

Drivers can expect lane restrictions each weekend through September. Work will begin on Fridays at 8 p.m. and continue through Mondays at 5 a.m. I-15 will be reduced to two lanes during the day, and one lane at night based on the direction UDOT crews will be working.

UDOT recommends planning for potentially heavy delays and says drivers should consider alternate routes such as SR-126.

For more information about this project visit the UDOT website.