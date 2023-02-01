SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation is set to close northbound Legacy Parkway, also known as State Route 67, between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington starting Thursday night, Feb. 2, so that crews can place beams for a new bridge connecting Interstate 15 with the West Davis Highway.

The northbound lanes will close from Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11:59 p.m. to Friday, Feb. 3, at 5 a.m. The highway will close again on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 5 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use I-15 as an alternative route during these closures, UDOT says.

On Thursday, UDOT crews will place the first beams for the bridge connecting northbound Legacy Parkway with West Davis Highway. Saturday’s two-day closure will allow crews to finish setting the rest of the beams.

UDOT believes traffic impacts on I-15 are expected to begin in late February and continue through March.

According to UDOT, the West Davis Corridor is a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway in western Davis County between the Interstate 15–Legacy Parkway junction at Glovers Lane and the future extension of State Route 193 in West Point.

There will be six new interchanges providing access to Farmington, Kaysville, Layton and Syracuse once the corridor is built, the press release states.

Construction work for the West Davis Corridor reportedly began in 2021 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.