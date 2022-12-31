UDOT snowplow turned on its side following a hit-and-run by a semi-truck. (Courtesy of Morgan County Fire & EMS)

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) snowplow rolled on its side in Morgan Co. after being hit by a semi-truck around midnight, UDOT states.

A semi-truck driving on Highway 84 reportedly hit the snowplow’s wing as it attempted to pass the plow on the right. The impact caused the snowplow driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the cable barrier, rolling onto the driver’s side. The semi-truck driver did not stop following the crash, according to officials.

Officials said crews from Morgan County Fire & EMS, Utah Highway Patrol and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and extricated the driver from the snowplow. The driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Morgan County Fire & EMS said that passing snowplows is a common cause of accidents in a social media post detailing the incident.

“Every winter, the Utah Department of Transportation dispatches dozens of snowplows to keep driving conditions safe for motorists. Unfortunately, one of the snowplow operators’ biggest struggles is being crowded or passed unsafely by vehicles,” the department said.

Morgan County Fire & EMS among other officials are called on the scene after a UDOT snowplow suffers from a hit-and-run. (Courtesy of Morgan County Fire & EMS)

The post provided safety tips in order to mitigate the risk of accidents for snowplow drivers.

“Follow these tips when driving around snowplows. Never pass on the shoulder, give snowplows plenty of room, drive safely for the road conditions.” it said.

UDOT snowplows are responsible to clear state-owned roadways from winter storms. They often drive at slower speeds in order to effectively remove snow and keep drivers safe, UDOT states.

Regardless of their slower pace, Morgan County Fire & EMS urged the public in their post to be wary of passing the plows.

“If at all possible do not pass a snowplow and its driver working hard to keep us safe,” the agency said.