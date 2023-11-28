KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) — Another one of Utah’s seasonal roads will be closing for the winter when the Utah Department of Transportation shuts down SR-150 on Thursday, Nov. 30.

UDOT made the announcement it will be closing the state road, also known as Mirror Lake Highway, early Tuesday morning. The highway connects Kamas, Utah with Evanston, Wyoming with a scenic drive through the Uinta Mountains and the Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The road follows along the Provo River and climbs to an elevation of nearly 11,000 feet, according to Visit Utah. Along the way, there are plenty of stops for picnics, majestic views, campgrounds and fishing spots.

Mirror Lake Highway is one of nine seasonal roads in Utah that are typically open for the summer months and closed during the winter. These roads tend to start closing in November and remain closed through May or June, depending on the weather. The seasonal highways remain open until the snow starts becoming too deep for snowplows to clear.

Despite requests to “carve out a path” once a week, UDOT lightheartedly said on social media that it was something they could not do.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 28, five seasonal roads have already closed for the winter, including Monte Cristo (SR-39), East Canyon (SR-65), Alpine Loop (SR-92), Mount Holly (ST-153) and Guardsman Pass from Brighton to Park City (SR-190). Three seasonal roads – Wolf Creek Summit (SR-35), Cedar Breaks National Monument (SR-148) and Guardsman Pass from Park City to Midway (SR-224) will still be open for a time after Mirror Lake Highway closes on Thursday.

For the latest information on which seasonal highways are open and which have closed for the winter, visit the UDOT website online.