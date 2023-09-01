SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The westbound lanes on I-80 in Tooele County are closed to high-profile vehicles due to high gusts of wind in the area.

The closure stretches from mile marker 99 in Lake Point to mile marker 0 in Wendover. UDOT anticipates the closure to last until about 4:30 p.m., according to its traffic map, however, the closure could last longer depending on wind conditions.

Winds along I-80 in Tooele County have reportedly reached speeds of 48 miles per hour just east of Wendover. Near Lake Point, winds have been recorded reaching 50 miles per hour.

Strong wind gusts have picked up across the state as a storm front pushes north from southern Utah. The National Weather Service implemented a Wind Advisory which stays in effect until 6 p.m. from Eastern Box Elder County to the Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake Valley.

The National Weather Service warns southern winds will maintain speeds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts reaching as high as 55 miles per hour.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible,” said the National Weather Service. “Travel could be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers, along east-west running routes including I-80.”

Commuters are advised to take extra caution while driving, especially if driving in a high-profile vehicle.

If driving in the wind, the National Weather Services advises drivers to slow down and keep both hands on the wheel. Stay alert for objects blowing onto the roadway and into your path. It is also recommended to keep a safe distance from adjacent cars as strong winds could push a car outside its lane of travel.

If winds reach speeds that prevent safe driving, the National Weather Service says drivers get onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure to stay away from trees or other tall objects that could fall.