SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The North Davis Fire Department extinguished fires on two Uhaul box trucks in Clearfield Wednesday morning.

Clearfield Police Department Investigators on scene are not ruling out the possibility of arson. However, they say initial findings suggest the suspect may have been attempting to steal gas from one of the U-Haul trucks by drilling a hole in the gas tank when the fire started.

First responders say both vehicles were significantly damaged, but the trucks were empty with no reported injuries.

Clearfield police said at 6:40 a.m. dispatch answered a 911 call reporting the U-Haul truck on fire by building D3 in the Freeport West Industrial Park. Freeport West Industrial Park is located near 300 W 1700 S Clearfield, Utah.

The 911 caller reported seeing a male with a gas can near the U-Haul before noticing the truck on fire. The caller added the suspect left the area in a black sedan-type vehicle.

Officers and investigators looked for more evidence and checked the surrounding areas for surveillance footage.

The Clearfield Police Department said useful surveillance footage can help with identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Other agencies that helped with the incident were the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Syracuse Police Department North Davis Fire Department.

A member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting with the investigation.