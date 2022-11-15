SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Two twin brothers out of Spanish Fork were charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly keeping and trading sexual content of underaged individuals, according to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

In June 2022, police reportedly got a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip that an IP address in Utah County was uploading four files of known Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to the Kik app.

On November 9, officers with the Special Victims Unit from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on the address and interviewed two individuals who lived there, twin brothers Braxton and Braydon Ferguson.

Upon being interviewed by officers, Braxton, 22, and Braydon, 22, admitted to having shared content depicting children in sexual acts. Additionally, Braxton told officers that he was looking to exchange one of the videos for something different as he “did not like looking at children that young.”

Braxton reportedly admitted that he has been viewing and collecting child pornography for “several years,” and his cell phone was confirmed by officers as the device that was used to distribute child pornography.

Braxton and Braydon have both been charged with one first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Additionally, Braydon has been charged with four counts of second-degree felony exploitation of a minor and Braxton has been charged with ten counts of the same crime.